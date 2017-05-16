Silver Alert issued for 21-year-old from Concord with Schizophrenia

A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a 21-year-old woman from Concord after her family says she went missing nearly two weeks ago.

According to Concord Police, 21-year-old Kashanna Lasha Pride was last seen by family members on May 5 with a backpack full of clothes.

Pride's family says she suffers from Schizophrenia and has mentioned leaving home in the past but that she has no money and no means of

transportation.

She's described as a black female who is 5’3” weighing 160 pounds with long brown hair.

Investigators believe Pride may possibly be trying to make her way to Charlotte.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.