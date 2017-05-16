On The Go With Stro: Driving A Stock Car

I've been watching NASCAR races my entire life, and I've been covering it since I started sports reporting at WBTV, but I've never had the chance to drive a stock car on the track - until now!

In our latest installment of On The Go With Stro, I had a chance to put on the fire suit, get in the car, and put the pedal to the metal!

Watch the video for more!

Special thanks to Charlotte Motor Speedway and the NASCAR Racing Experience for this opportunity!

