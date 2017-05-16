Worker run over by backhoe in Union County, seriously injured

A worker on a Union County road was rushed to the hospital after he was struck by a backhoe Tuesday.

The incident happened around 4:30 p.m. along the 600 block of Ridge Road. According to troopers, the worker was run over by the machine while working on a bypass project.

The victim, whose name has not been released, was taken to Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte with very serious injuries.

No further information has been released.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.