Knights 2nd baseman Yoan Moncada is living up to all the hype

The Charlotte Knights have a long list of great players in their history. Cal Ripken Jr., Eddie Murray, Jim Thome, Manny Ramirez are just a few of the greats in Charlotte baseball history.

Very soon, you may be able to add the name of Yoan Moncada to that list of greats as he is currently the #1 prospect in all of baseball and is living up to the hype.

For more on Moncada, check out this edition of WBTV Sports Overtime.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.