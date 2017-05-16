'Active shooter' scenario part of emergency exercise at App State

An otherwise gorgeous day on the campus of Appalachian State University was interrupted by the shouts of law enforcement and emergency responders as a drill played out to help prepare for a horrible hypothetical situation.

According to the scenario, there was an active shooter on the campus randomly targeting people in the Plemmons Student Union.

Law enforcement personnel from Appalachian State Campus Police, the Boone Police Department, and the Watauga County Sheriff's Office all responded to the campus and student union as if they were dealing with the real thing.

Overall, the training exercise involved more than 100 participants, including those from University Police, Boone Fire Department, Watauga Emergency Medical Services, Watauga County Rescue Squad, Watauga Medical Center and local law enforcement agencies.

The exercise was coordinated by Appalachian’s Department of Environmental Health, Safety, and Emergency Management (EHS&EM).

For several hours police went into the building to make sure they could safely remove everyone, while also searching for and finding the suspect.

Those who played the roles of the injured were brought out of the student union and taken away by ambulance.

Once the exercise was complete, observers with vendor EnviroSafe were to meet with campus officials and local law enforcement and emergency responders to evaluate the reaction to the scenario and work on any improvements that may be needed.

