Channing Tatum lauds NASCAR’s support of military prior to his Charlotte visit

Movie star Channing Tatum has released a video about his upcoming visit to Charlotte Motor Speedway, where he’ll serve as grand marshal for the Coca-Cola 600 on May 28.

The visit is part of a program that will include a grand scale salute to the military, which Tatum refers to in his video.

“Last summer, I got to shoot my new movie Lucky Logan right here at Charlotte Motor Speedway, and I got to see first hand everything you guys do to support the military and show love to our troops,” he says in the video. “So I can’t wait to be the Grand Marshal for the Coc-Cola 600 on May 28. I look forward to seeing you guys and all you do to support the land of the free.”

Tatum will give the “Drivers, start your engines” command to start the race, and he will attend the pre-race drivers meeting.

Charlotte Motor Speedway’s pre-race Coca-Cola 600 show on May 28 will feature thousands of servicemen and women. It will also host an air and ground military demonstration featuring troops and equipment like Howitzers and Humvees and three UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters; Four F-16 fighter jets from Seymour Johnson AFB will perform the National Anthem flyover after the anthem is performed by the 82nd Airborne Chorus Group.

Tatum’s participation comes (not coincidentally) prior to the release of a summer heist movie called “Logan Lucky.” Fox News reported last year that Tatum was collaborating with Academy Award-winning director Steven Soderbergh on the NASCAR-themed film. It also stars Daniel Craig and Riley Keough, who is Elvis Presley’s granddaughter.

The film’s plot revolves around Charlotte Motor Speedway and brothers Jimmy (Tatum) and Clyde Logan (Adam Driver), who set out to execute an elaborate robbery during the legendary Coca-Cola 600.

Tatum “spent considerable time at the speedway last year during filming for ‘Logan Lucky’,” said a statement from Charlotte Motor Speedway.

