Senior driver dies, with his dog, after crash on I-485 exit ramp

A driver in his 80’s was killed, with his dog, after hitting a garbage truck on the exit ramp from I-485 to Wilkinson Boulevard around lunchtime Tuesday.

Trooper Raymond Pierce said investigators are still working to notify the man’s family. He was born in 1931 and lived in Florida, said Pierce.

It’s unclear at this point in the investigation if a medical condition or other factors led to the crash. Pierce said the driver was reported by a witness at a high rate of speed approaching the ramp and seemed to be out of control.

Pierce said the driver hit a guardrail, bounced back to the ramp and rear-ended a waste truck. The waste truck driver had blown a tire on the interstate and parked on the shoulder of the exit ramp to wait for assistance.

Investigators say both the man and dog were killed on impact.

Pierce estimated the driver of the small, white SUV hit the back of the truck at nearly 55 miles per hour.

The ramp was closed for more than three hours as state troopers gathered evidence. It re-opened right before 4:00 pm.

