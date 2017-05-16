Fatal wreck shuts down I-485 ramp

One person was killed in a serious wreck in west Charlotte Tuesday, MEDIC said.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, the wreck occurred around 12:13 p.m. on the I-485 inner ramp at Wilkinson Boulevard.

CMPD tweeted that the inner loop is closed due to the serious crash.

Traffic Alert: Inner loop I-485 ramp to Wilkinson Blvd is closed due to series motor vehicle collision. Seek alternate routes. — CMPD News (@CMPD) May 16, 2017

Police are asking the public to take an alternate route if in the area.

No other information has been released.

WBTV's Sky3 is headed to the scene.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.