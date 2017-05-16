Runaway Lincoln County teen found safe

A Lincoln County teen who was reported missing May 9 has since been found safe Tuesday, police said.

According to the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office, 15-year-old Justin Ryan Shoemake was located at a home in Maiden and has since been returned to Lincoln County.

Deputies said Shoemake was last seen around 10 p.m. on May 9 in western Lincoln County. The sheriff's office said Shoemake did not have his cellphone.

Friends told deputies that Shoemake said he was running away from home.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office since 704-732-9050.

