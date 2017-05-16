Burke County woman facing nearly 6 years in prison for drug charges

A Burke County woman plead guilty to drug charges Monday and will spend nearly six years in prison, court officials said.

According to the Catawba County Justice Center, 45-year-old Kerri Elaine Giles was sentenced to 70 to 93 months in prison after her plea to trafficking methamphetamine and the sale of methamphetamine. The court said Giles will serve her sentence in custody of the North Carolina Division of Adult Corrections.

The judge said Giles has a mandatory fine of $50,000 as part of her judgment.

The court said undercover officers with Catawba County purchased meth from Giles in August 2015. The next day, officers purchased another controlled substance from Giles, according to court officials.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.