Cooper in DC to push for more Matthew aid after 99 percent denied by federal government

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper is visiting the nation’s capital to speak at a conference organized by a liberal advocacy group before huddling with the state’s congressional delegation to redouble efforts to obtain more federal Hurricane Matthew relief.

PREVIOUS: 99 percent of Hurricane Matthew aid requested by NC denied by Trump administration

Cooper was set to give remarks Tuesday morning at the “Ideas Conference” by the Center for American Progress at a Washington hotel. The conference is bringing together Democratic governors, members of Congress and national activists.

The new governor also planned to meet privately with North Carolina’s House and Senate members later in the day on Capitol Hill. Cooper is sounding the alarm after he said last week the state would receive just $6 million of the more than $900 million in additional Matthew recovery funds it requested.

“I was shocked and disappointed to see the paltry amount of money that was appropriated out of a $930 million request that was conservative,” Cooper said after finding out that North Carolina would receive less than one percent of the requested federal aid.

Cooper wrote a letter last week to President Trump and administration officials expressing his displeasure with their decision. The governor said $6.1 million was unacceptable and that 82,000 North Carolina households have registered with FEMA for help. Some people are still living in hotels following the October 2016 storm.

The governor is set to meet with the state’s congressional delegation at 5 p.m. Tuesday.