High school teacher, coach accused of student sex assault in Catawba Co.

A Catawba County high school teacher and coach has been arrested on student sex assault allegations, officials said.

Jeb Stuart Bass, a social studies teacher and assistant football and basketball coach at Fred T. Foard High School, is facing one count of statutory rape and one count of sex offenses with a student.

According to school district officials, Bass was hired at Fred T. Foard High School in 2014 as a social studies teacher and was made full-time six months later.

Officials are now working with Catawba County Schools regarding the allegations.

According to school officials, Bass was suspended, with pay, Monday pending the outcome of the investigation. Superintendent Dr. Matthew Stover says he plans to notify Bass that he intends to recommend to the Catawba County Board of Education that he be dismissed and suspended without pay.

"Catawba County Board of Education’s policies prohibit any form of sexual misconduct and interaction between students and employees," a statement from school officials said. "The Board would like to remind all students to be ever vigilant in immediately reporting any form of sexual misconduct or sexual harassment to their parents and administrators."

Bass appeared in court Tuesday morning where a judge raised his bond to $75,000 after the district attorney asked that it be raised to $100,000.

