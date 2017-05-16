SUV, driver being sought in homicide case of Iredell County businessman

The incident happened around 5:19 a.m. on Interstate 77 northbound at Clanton Road, shutting down all northbound lanes.More >>
The Huntersville Fire Department says two boats collided just after 11 p.m. on the lake, just off of Weatherly Lane in Huntersville.More >>
An 80-year-old Iredell County businessman, Hugh Lee Moose, was found dead inside a home on Jan. 10 after someone called 911 from Shiloh Road and hung up.More >>
An Amtrak train was delayed two and a half hours on its way to Charlotte after what the company called a ‘possible trespasser incident’.More >>
The North Carolina Department of Public Safety issued a Silver Alert for Kashanna Lasha Pride around 12:38 a.m.More >>
