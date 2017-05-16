SUV, driver being sought in homicide case of Iredell County businessman

An SUV is now being sought in a Statesville homicide case that happened in January.

An 80-year-old Iredell County businessman, Hugh Lee Moose, was found dead on Jan. 10 after someone called 911 from Shiloh Road and hung up. When deputies arrived at the call's location, they found Moose shot dead inside the home.

Tuesday, deputies said a recently-located witness said they noticed a full-sized SUV parked off the side of the road at the Third Creek Bridge on Shiloh Road around 4:30 p.m. the day of the killing. The SUV is believed to be a Lincoln Navigator or Ford Expedition. Deputies say they're trying to locate the SUV and the driver, but they're unsure if they are connected to the case.

An autopsy revealed Moose had gunshot wounds to the leg and arm, cuts on his forearm, and suffered blunt force trauma. "The cause of death is a gunshot wound of the leg," the medical examiner noted in the report. The gunshot went through the femoral artery and vein of the leg, the examiner noted.

RELATED: Autopsy released in death of Iredell County businessman

Deputies previously released a sketch of a man believed to be involved in Moose's death.

RELATED: Sketch released of man wanted for questioning in death of Iredell businessman

The unidentified man, also being sought, stopped at a home and asked to use the phone, saying he had been walking a long time and was trying to get to Old Mountain Road.

"The man never took his gloves off and ask the citizen to dial a number for him. It is believed the number started with 704-350. It is also believed that neither call was completed so no record exist," deputies said.

The man was given directions to Old Mountain Road and left on foot. This allegedly happened prior to the homicide.

Deputies said a man matching the description was seen close to Moose's home when he was shot.

The person is described as a white man around 5’10" who is between 25 and 35 years old. He was wearing light brown Carhartt-type/style overalls with a dark colored backpack.

The man was last seen on a side road off of Shiloh Road.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Iredell County Sheriff's Office at 704-928-9804.

PREVIOUS: Sheriff: Well-known businessman victim of homicide in Iredell

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.