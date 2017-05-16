Silver Alert issued for 21-year-old endangered Concord woman

A 21-year-old woman was reported missing in Concord early Tuesday morning.

The North Carolina Department of Public Safety issued a Silver Alert for Kashanna Lasha Pride around 12:38 a.m.

Pride, believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment, was last seen on Clearwater Drive NW. Officials say she may be heading to Charlotte.

Pride is described as being around 5'3" and 160 pounds with long brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a T-shirt and ripped blue jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Concord Police Department at 704-920-5000.

