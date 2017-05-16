Silver Alert canceled for 21-year-old endangered Concord woman - | WBTV Charlotte

Silver Alert canceled for 21-year-old endangered Concord woman

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) -

A Silver Alert issued for a 21-year-old woman in Concord early Tuesday morning has been canceled.

The North Carolina Department of Public Safety issued the alert for Kashanna Lasha Pride around 12:38 a.m. 

Police canceled the alert Thursday morning.

No further details were released. 

