Pedestrian struck, killed on I-77 in southwest Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

A pedestrian was struck and killed in southwest Charlotte early Tuesday morning, Highway Patrol confirms.

The incident happened around 5:19 a.m. on Interstate 77 northbound at Clanton Road, shutting down all northbound lanes. 

Troopers are investigating and have not released any names. 

There's no word on when the highway is expected to reopen.

