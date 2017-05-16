Pedestrian killed on I-77 NB at Clanton Road - | WBTV Charlotte

Pedestrian killed on I-77 NB at Clanton Road

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

A pedestrian was killed in west Charlotte early Tuesday morning, Highway Patrol confirms.

The incident happened around 5:19 a.m. on Interstate 77 northbound at Clanton Road, shutting down all northbound lanes. 

Troopers are investigating and have not released any names. 

There's no word on when the highway is expected to reopen.

