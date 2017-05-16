Search continues for missing boater on Lake Norman

Salisbury-Rowan Utilities (SRU) will begin upgrades to its water meter system within the City limits this week, according to a press release.More >>
Three men from Memphis have been arrested in connection to nearly 100 shots that were fired in uptown Charlotte in February.More >>
An otherwise gorgeous day on the campus of Appalachian State University was interrupted by the shouts of law enforcement and emergency responders as a drill played out to help prepare for a horrible situation.More >>
The Huntersville Fire Department says two boats collided just after 11 p.m. on the lake, just off of Weatherly Lane in Huntersville.More >>
According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, the wreck occurred around 12:13 p.m. on the I-485 inner ramp at Wilkinson Boulevard.More >>
