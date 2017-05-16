Man shot, killed in northwest Charlotte

A man was shot and killed in northwest Charlotte early Tuesday morning, prompting the city's 31st homicide investigation of the year, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police.

CMPD was called to the shooting around 2:10 a.m. in the 2900 block of Botany Street. When officers arrived, they say they found 30-year-old Keith Lawrence Ross shot inside. Medic pronounced him dead on scene.

“He suffered from at least one gunshot wound, and indications are that he was shot outside the residence. We do not have any suspects in custody at this point,” Major Anthony Kornberg with CMPD said.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call homicide detectives at 704-432-TIPS or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

