Travelers delayed getting into Charlotte after train kills two people in Greensboro

An Amtrak train was delayed two and a half hours on its way to Charlotte after what the company called a "possible trespasser incident."

The train hit and killed two people in Greensboro, according to Greensboro CBS-affiliate WFMY. The conductor of the train said that two men were standing in the middle of the tracks, according to WFMY.

The incident happened just after 7 p.m.

“It felt like we were running over tree branches and all the sudden the train started to slow down,” passenger Anita Cafiero told WBTV over the phone.

Cafiero said the passengers soon found out that the train had hit two people. She said everyone on board seemed emotional and the conductor told the passengers that there would be a lengthy delay before the train would be able to continue its trip.

“It’s traumatic. It’s awful,” said Cafiero.

As an investigation was taking place in Greensboro, family members in Charlotte waited to pick up loved ones at the train station off of N. Tryon Street.

“I went inside to ask what was going on and nobody knew what was going on so that kind of scared me a little bit,” said Vincent Brown of Fort Mill.

Brown said he was worried that something had happened to his cousin. He thought the incident may have injured passengers too.

“I think they should give people more information whereas I thought maybe she had got hurt or maybe the train wrecked,” explained Brown.

An employee told WBTV that the train was scheduled to arrive around 11 p.m. Monday night.

Officials have not said why the two men who were hit by the train, were standing on the tracks.

