Union Academy freshman wins school's first state title

Nick Smith is still fresh off his 1A state championship win last week. He won the 1A individual title for Union Academy golf, the first state championship in school history.

Before the state championship, Smith was named all-conference, leading the Union Academy team to their conference championship win by 130 strokes.

And he's just a freshman.

Smith was up against 84 other golfers at the state level, most of them seniors. Union Academy Golf Coach Greg Gregory said Smith's work ethic on the course and in the classroom is a major part of his success. Smith continues to play year-round in amateur tournaments and practices at the Monroe Golf Club daily.

"His teachers have nothing but great things to say about him. Not only is he a great athlete, but he's a great student as well and a great ambassador for our school.

"If you come [to Monroe Golf Club] and you don't see me practicing, I'm probably sick or something like that," said Smith.

So how does Smith plan on topping his freshman year? Most would assume with consecutive state championships.

"I don't even know what to say to that. I've already had so many people coming up to me expecting, you know, sophomore, junior, senior year bringing home another ring, but I'm here for the experience," Smith said. "It was an honor to win one for Union Academy. I've always said, just shot by shot take it day by day, can't really get ahead of yourself."

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.