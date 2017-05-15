Residents sick of 'speed demons' put up signs along neighborhood road

Residents in one Pineville neighborhood say they've had enough when it comes to traffic speeding through their streets.

One resident put up signs along Park Road Extension near Carolina Place Mall and I-485 after they say drivers were seen going well above the 30 mph speed limit, even running over a neighbor's dog.

"Our road is not your racetrack," one sign reads.

"How many of you have to beep, tailgate & hit us before the CMPD starts ticketing the speed demons," another states.

Others say speeding has been a problem for years in the area. They say it's led to multiple crashes, as well as animals being hit and killed by speeding cars.

Charles Breitbart, president of the Park Ridge Homeowners Association, made a call to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Monday morning. He said officers have since put up speed trailers.

Neighbors say the signs are working, and that they've never seen cars go slower than they did Monday.

