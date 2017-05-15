Titans, Panthers to practice together before preseason game

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - The Tennessee Titans and Carolina Panthers will practice together for two days before their preseason game Aug. 19.

The Titans announced the practices Monday.

The teams are scheduled to play each other on Aug. 19 at Nissan Stadium. They will work against each other Aug. 16 and Aug. 17 at the Titans' practice fields.

Titans coach Mike Mularkey says he's excited to finalize the practices after talking with Carolina coach Ron Rivera. Mularkey says practicing against another team will help both coaches better evaluate players in a different environment and make both the Titans and Panthers better.

This will be the first time the Titans have hosted the Panthers after practicing against Indianapolis, Miami, Atlanta and the Rams in the past.

