Dilworth neighborhood parents tell CMS to go bold or go home

Some parents living in the Dilworth neighborhood say Charlotte-Mecklenburg School's (CMS) proposed student assignment plan won't help struggling Sedgefield Middle School get better.

The district's goal is to increase the socioeconomic diversity and academic achievement at some high-poverty schools. CMS' plan is to send well-to-do Dilworth Elementary School students to Sedgefield Middle school instead of high-performing Alexander Graham Middle School.

"We need to do something bigger than just move one elementary school," Dilworth parent Ian Wyatt said. "We really need to change Sedgefield Middle."

Wyatt, along with some other parents, say Dilworth Elementary parents need help with this assignment. They came up with a plan they believe will push the envelope and give Sedgefield Middle a better chance at success. The parents say instead of fighting CMS they are embracing the plan, with a few tweaks.

"We're saying we want to be part of the solution," Wyatt said, "we want to help CMS improve academic performance across CMS."

Here's the plan: the group wants some students at Eastover Elementary School to join Dilworth Elementary and attend Sedgefield Middle School. Eastover Elementary has not been mentioned in the new student assignment plan.

"I feel like this is the right thing for Charlotte, the right thing for my kid, and the right thing for society as a whole," parent Lindsay Muns said.

The group believes having students from different economic backgrounds is good and will improve the school.

"If our kids aren't exposed to a diverse education from the very start, I think we are putting them at a disadvantage," Muns said.

Wyatt argues CMS' numbers show more high-poverty students would attend Sedgefield Middle School even with the proposed assignment plan. He claims that population won’t change the academic achievement and believes by adding Eastover Elementary school students those numbers can flip and progress can be made.

"The high-income kids not only benefit from greater diversity, their academic performance doesn't get hurt," he said.

Some Eastover parents don’t like the plan. They'd like to keep things the way they are.

“It's just going to be hard to get those parents to accept when it's been in the family so long,” Eastover parent Marcella Gamble said. “Eastover, AG, Myers Park - it's going to be tough.”

The group believes if CMS doesn't change its plan, scores will not change for the better at Sedgefield Middle. Wyatt and others add if CMS doesn't change the plan, they will have no other choice but to make other arrangements for their children's education.

"I am not in a position where I am going to a private school," Wyatt said, "but I am going to move. I am not going to send my kids to a D or F school, and I live two blocks from Sedgefield Middle."

CMS school board has a scheduled work session Tuesday to discuss changes to the student assignment plan. The group hopes the board will adopt their plan.

To read their plan, click here.

