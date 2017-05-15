Hickory mayor remembered in downtown celebration of his life

There were tears, laughter, and careful reflection in downtown Hickory Monday as hundreds gathered to remember Mayor Rudy Wright, who was found dead in his home Thursday afternoon.

The family has acknowledged that Wright committed suicide and has made a push for people to be aware of depression and mental illness. At the celebration Monday, Reverend Whit Malone praised the family as "courageous" for telling people what happened to the mayor.

Malone also told the crowd it presents a chance for people to learn more about depression.

"This is an opportunity to reach out to people we know who struggle with depression," the reverend said.

Beyond the somber note, tales were told of Rudy's childhood and his drive to make Hickory a better place to live. Large styrofoam cups of tea were handed out to everyone. Rudy Wright was known to have one in his own hands more often than not.

And so, as they remembered the man with the big smile and the big laugh, they toasted him with the tea and said they would never forget him.

