Slain Shelby PD Officer Tim Brackeen honored at memorial service in DC

Monday morning, one of Shelby’s own was honored in our nation’s capitol in front of 30,000 people.

“There is no more fitting location than our capitol to honor our heroes," Fraternal Order of Police president Chuck Canterbury said.

Shelby Police Officer Tim Brackeen was killed in September while serving a warrant. His was one of 144 line-of-duty deaths in 2016.

“They did not perform their duty for praise, they did not perform their duty for admiration, nor did they perform their duty to earn the title 'hero.' They did their jobs because that is what we do as America’s law enforcement," Canterbury said.

Brackeen's family, along with Police Chief Jeff Ledford, attended the National Peace Officers Memorial service on the west lawn of the Capitol building.

“We’ve been in awe of the mass number of people here,” Ledford said.

President Donald Trump delivered the keynote address and was introduced to a standing ovation.

“The names and stories on that wall are each a testament to this pure and unselfish love - and that’s what it is. Pure and unselfish love,” Trump said.

Trump repeated a promise he made on the campaign trail to back law enforcement and restore law and order.

“I will make it the personal priority of my administration to ensure that our police are finally treated fairly with honor and respect that they deserve,” he said.

The badges in the audience spanned from one coast to the other, a sobering reminder of the dangers awaiting those in uniform.

“Every drop of blood spilled by our heroes in blue is a wound inflicted on our entire country," Trump said.

Inscribed on the National Law Enforcement Memorial are the words “It’s not how these officers died that made them heroes. It’s how they lived.” The statement might as well have been penned by the ones who loved Brackeen the most.

“That statement alone sums it right up," Ledford said. "It’s not about that day. It’s about those days leading to it. How he lived, who he was."

