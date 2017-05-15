NC attorney general goes on the road to take on opioid abuse

The small and powerful pills counted out at Melissa Travis's Newton pharmacy are in much demand on the black market. Oxycontin and other opiates are hidden away as a matter of safety.

"We don't leave those out because that's what people want. That's what people want to get," Travis said.

Catawba County was the latest stop for North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein's listening tour, part of a statewide conversation designed to reduce the risk of illegal opiates.

"We have too many people who are messing around with prescription pills," Stein said. "The problem with this opioid crisis is that opioids are much more addictive than even meth or cocaine, and it's killing more people."

Lincoln County Sheriff David Carpenter thinks stopping the use of meds in the wrong hands goes well beyond law enforcement. Last year, his department investigated 13 fatal overdoses.

"We cannot arrest our way out this problem, we're dealing with," the sheriff said.

Beyond jail time, experts say prevention and treatment are two major steps in fighting back. Tara Conrad, who oversees regional treatment programs, says it's not just prescription drugs but also heroin.

"A lot of times, once individuals are addicted they reach out for whatever substance they can get their hands on," Conrad said.

Melinda Travis understands the problem first-hand. Her pharmacy has been broken into four times over the last ten years.

"They're stealing to support their habits," she explained.

The NC Attorney General told local sheriffs to ask state lawmakers for more funding to fight the problem.

