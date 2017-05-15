German grocer looks to hire 100 in the Charlotte area

CHARLOTTE, NC (Katherine Peralta/The Charlotte Observer) - German discount grocer Aldi, which has been expanding its local presence, said it’s hiring up to 100 people for warehouse jobs in Salisbury.

To fill the jobs, the supermarket chain is hosting a hiring event Tuesday, and another on May 24. Both take place from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. at Aldi’s division office in Salisbury, the grocer said in a statement.

Aldi is looking to hire warehouse associates, who are responsible for building pallets from warehouse inventory to be sent to its stores. The jobs start at $17.90 an hour, and the new hires will be working 30-35 hours a week.

Aldi said that applicants must be 18 years or older, and that a high school diploma or GED is preferred. Warehouse experience is not required, Aldi said, though workers must be able to “consistently lift” 20 pounds, and must be able to lift 45 pounds. Aldi employees are eligible for full health insurance benefits and dental coverage, and can participate in the company’s 401(k) program.

The local hiring comes at a time when Aldi says it is investing $8 million to upgrade and expand its Salisbury division warehouse.

By the end of 2018, Aldi has said it expects to operate nearly 2,000 stores in the U.S. Aldi has also been remodeling some of its area stores, too.

Lidl, also a European discount grocer, plans to open in the Carolinas this summer, and has been hiring in the Charlotte area recently.