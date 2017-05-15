Howard Platt to receive Lifetime Achievement Award from NSMA

Iconic local sportscaster Howard Platt is one of two to set to receive the National Sports Media Association’s Lifetime Achievement Award at the NSMA’s 58th Annual Awards Banquet, June 26 in Winston-Salem, according to a press release.

Platt will be honored along with broadcaster Bob Miller, who retired in April after 44 years and more than 3,300 games as the television play-by-play announcer for the Los Angeles Kings. Miller was twice elected by his peers as the NSMA’s California Sportscaster of the Year (1997, 2002). He was named winner of the Hockey Hall of Fame’s Foster Hewitt Award in 2000, is enshrined in the Southern California Broadcasters Hall of Fame, and he has his own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

NSMA executive director Dave Goren said, “There are certain announcers who you automatically associate with certain franchises, and vice versa. When you say ‘Bob Miller,’ you think Los Angeles Kings, and when you say ‘Los Angeles Kings,’ you think Bob Miller.”

The 2003 NSMA North Carolina Sportscaster of the Year, Platt has been a familiar face to many NSMA Awards Weekend attendees, interviewing winners and other guests. He recently retired after 37 years as the voice of radio sports in the NSMA’s hometown of Salisbury, N.C. Platt delivered morning sports reports, called play-by-play for Catawba College, Livingstone College, American Legion baseball and Rowan County high school sports. For many years, he also co-hosted a morning show on WSTP-AM. Platt also served as a member of the NSMA’s Board of Directors and Program Committee.

During his long career Platt also handled broadcasting duties for Davidson College basketball and Charlotte 49'ers basketball.

Platt retired last week from Memories Radio 1280 and 103.3 in Salisbury, though he may continue to fill in on some play-by-play broadcasts.

Goren said, “Howard Platt has been a Salisbury institution for the better part of four decades. He has as much knowledge of Rowan County sports as anyone alive. And he has been a true friend to me and the NSMA for a long time.”

Miller and Platt join a long list of people who will be honored at the NSMA Awards Banquet. They include Hall of Fame inductees Linda Cohn (ESPN), Frank Gifford (ABC, deceased), Sam Lacy (Baltimore Afro-American, deceased) and Mike Lupica (New York Daily News); National Sportscaster of the Year Vin Scully (Los Angeles Dodgers radio and television), National Sportswriter of the Year Tom Verducci (Sports Illustrated), and 106 State Sportscasters and Sportswriters of the Year.

Rick Reilly (Sports Illustrated, ESPN.com) will serve as the emcee for the banquet, which will be held at the Millennium Center in Winston-Salem.

