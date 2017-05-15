VIDEO: Man drives into Statesville jewelry store, steals from display case

Police in Statesville are trying to identify a man who was caught on camera smashing the front of a jewelry store with a car and stealing from the business.

The burglary happened on Saturday at Michael's Gold Mine on the 800 block of N. Center Street. Officers responded to the scene and found the front glass broken out and tire tracks in front of the window.

Surveillance video shows a man jump out of the dark-colored car, possibly an early 2000s model Buick, and grab jewelry from the display cases. The thief was in the store less than a minute before getting back into the car and leaving the scene.

The man is described as a white male wearing a black and red jacket and a light-colored hat.

Anyone with information about the case or the man in the video is asked to contact Statesville Police at 704-878-3406 or Iredell CrimeStoppers at 704-662-1340.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.