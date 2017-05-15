Police: Teen tasered after assaulting girlfriend, officers in school parking lot

A teenage boy is facing charged after police in Charlotte said he assaulted his 16-year-old girlfriend in a high school parking lot and then assault officers who attempted to stop him.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, the assault happened at Garinger High School in the Sugar Creek parking lot entrance to the campus Monday morning.

Police say 17-year-old Jamari White was assaulting another student, who was his 16-year-old girlfriend, and when officers attempted to get the girl to safety, White began assaulting the officers.

That's when police say one of the officers deployed her Taser, but wasn't able to restrain White. A second officer then deployed his Taser. That's when White reportedly complied with officers and was taken into custody.

He was taken by Medic to Carolinas Medical Center as a precaution to be treated for injuries from the Taser, which is police department protocol.

White was released from the hospital and was transported to the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office. He has been charged with two counts of assault on a government official, one count of simple assault and one count of resisting a public officer.

Anyone with additional information concerning these cases is asked to call the Crime Stoppers tip line at 704.334.1600.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.