Firefighter pulls off awesome gender reveal with fire truck

Iconic local sportscaster Howard Platt is one of two to set to receive the National Sports Media Association’s Lifetime Achievement Award at the NSMA’s 58th Annual Awards Banquet, June 26 in Winston-Salem, according to a press release.More >>
Surveillance video shows a man jump out of the dark-colored car, possibly a 2000s model Buick, and grab jewelry from the display cases.More >>
Deputies say a dispute started between 35-year-old Jamaica Williams and 32-year-old Ronshawn Marquis Brooks on Oakwood Circle in Iron Station.More >>
Brandon Crank and his wife, Tiffany, planned the big surprise to reveal the gender of their second, child due on October 3.More >>
A teenage boy is facing charged after police in Charlotte said he assaulted his 16-year-old girlfriend in a high school parking lot and then assault officers who attempted to stop him.More >>
