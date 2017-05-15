Firefighter pulls off awesome gender reveal with fire truck

With dozens of friends and family gathered to see the Mother's Day surprise, Brandon Crank with the Gastonia Fire Department, released the nozzle to a brightly-colored flow of water from a GFD fire truck.

Brandon and his wife, Tiffany, planned the big surprise to reveal the gender of their second, child due on October 3.

Family and friends cheered as the nozzle revealed not only the gender but also displayed a beautiful rainbow which Crank captured with drone video.

Crank has been with GFD for six years.

