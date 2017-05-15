Deputies: Woman stabs man after girl texts his phone - | WBTV Charlotte

Deputies: Woman stabs man after girl texts his phone

Williams (Source: Lincoln County Sheriff's Office) Williams (Source: Lincoln County Sheriff's Office)
LINCOLN COUNTY, NC (WBTV) -

A Lincoln County woman is accused of stabbing a man after he received a text from another girl Saturday, deputies say. 

Deputies say a dispute started between 35-year-old Jamaica Williams and 32-year-old Ronshawn Marquis Brooks on Oakwood Circle in Iron Station.

After Williams noticed another girl texting Brooks' phone, deputies say she grabbed a baseball bat and struck him in the band before stabbing him with a knife multiple times, "causing severe bleeding."

Brooks went to CHS Lincoln for treatment. 

Williams was arrested after attempting to flee the scene and charged with felony assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, resist delay and obstruct a public officer, failure to stop for a siren, speeding to elude arrest, and displaying a fictitious registration plate. 

She was placed in the Harven A. Crouse Detention Center under a $26,000 secured bond. 

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly