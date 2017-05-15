Charlotte teen arrested in Salisbury police chase - | WBTV Charlotte

A Charlotte teen was arrested after Salisbury police say he lead them on a chase in a stolen vehicle Monday morning. 

Police say an officer was patrolling a parking lot in the 100 block of Marriott Circle and noticed two suspicious men near a vehicle. 

When the pair saw the officer, they jumped into a car and drove off. The officer says when he tried to stop the two men, one identified as 19-year-old Dejuan China, they continued driving on Interstate 85 southbound near Exit 68, where they went off the road and ran.

Police found a stolen handgun inside the vehicle, which had also been reported stolen. 

China was caught and charged with felony flee to elude, felony possession of a stolen firearm and two felony counts of breaking and entering of motor vehicles.

He was placed in the Rowan County Detention Center under a $30,000 bond.

Police say two other vehicles in the Marriott Circle parking lot were broken into. 

There's no word on the second person involved. 

