Woman to woman: Female officers hoping to attract more to law enforcement

According to the District Attorney's Office, Diondre Montrez Bittle, 25, and Cordero Lamont McCory, 26, were both facing a charge of first-degree murder.More >>
According to the District Attorney's Office, Diondre Montrez Bittle, 25, and Cordero Lamont McCory, 26, were both facing a charge of first-degree murder.More >>
According to a spokesperson with the city of Charlotte, Deputy Chief Howard "Pete" Key was selected to lead the fire department on September 1.More >>
According to a spokesperson with the city of Charlotte, Deputy Chief Howard "Pete" Key was selected to lead the fire department on September 1.More >>
Visitors across the Charlotte region spent more than $6.7 billion last year, according to an annual study conducted by the U.S. Travel Association and commissioned by Visit North Carolina, the state’s tourism arm. Statewide, domestic visitors spent a record $22.9 billion in 2016.More >>
Visitors across the Charlotte region spent more than $6.7 billion last year, according to an annual study conducted by the U.S. Travel Association and commissioned by Visit North Carolina, the state’s tourism arm. Statewide, domestic visitors spent a record $22.9 billion in 2016.More >>
Four grizzly bears living in concrete pits at a Western North Carolina bear zoo are “one step closer” to freedom thanks to a court ruling this week, according to a coalition of concerned residents advocating for the bears’ release.More >>
Four grizzly bears living in concrete pits at a Western North Carolina bear zoo are “one step closer” to freedom thanks to a court ruling this week, according to a coalition of concerned residents advocating for the bears’ release.More >>
Deputies say they were called to the shooting in the 5600 block of Dellingdowns Drive in Denver.More >>
Deputies say they were called to the shooting in the 5600 block of Dellingdowns Drive in Denver.More >>