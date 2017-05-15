Woman to woman: Female officers hoping to attract more to law enforcement

Behind every good man in a law enforcement uniform, is a good woman in a law enforcement uniform. Here in 2017, there's still a significant need for more females on the force. We met a few remarkable women whose unique experiences they hope will attract even more women to the field.

As diverse as these women's backgrounds are, the one thing they have in common is their passion to protect and serve.

“So here I am 12 years later. Ha! I love it,” says Detective Sergeant Nancy Capistran with the Gastonia Police Department.

For Capistran, her desire to be in this career started as a child, when her Dad would watch a certain TV show.

“He used to watch COPS on Saturday nights and that just intrigued me. As I got older I became more interested in it,” says Capistran.

She moved up the ranks. Today all the detectives report to her. All of them, except one, are men.

“I call them my kids. They’re like my kids. They hate that. I stay on them,” she says jokingly.

When asked are people surprised when you tell them what you do for a living Capistran replies, “Yeah! I like that because I like to be in incognito when I'm not at work.”

The type of response Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Officer Mahroo gr ant sometimes gets underscores the fact there are stereotypes still to break.

“I've showed up for say a robbery in progress or an alarm call and the person is home. They'll say, ‘You're not going in there by yourself are you?’ And you're like man we have a long way to go, still.”

At CMPD, Gr ant is an advocate for recruiting more women to the force. She organizes this yearly open house, specifically recruiting women so they can see other women like them already on the job.

“What I really was impressed with, we had a lot of folks that came that had a lot of really great different questions. It's like they thought about it or have been thinking about it and they have just been waiting for the opportunity to come and ask questions.

“I started here in 1994. Here it is 2017,” says Major T.E. White with the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Department.

White says she gave herself six months after getting the job at the sheriff's department. Those six months turned into 23 years with the department.

Do you feel like you've broken some glass ceilings here?

“Absolutely. Absolutely I do. I was the very first detention captain to be promoted to the rank of captain which was years ago. I was just recently promoted two years ago to the rank of major.”

In that position, White oversees all operations at the jail.

All three women would answer "yes," that their jobs are challenging, "yes" work and family life are a juggle, and "yes" any woman out there can do this too, even though so few are making this a career choice.

“Sometimes you just have to get out of your own way. Follow that feeling or that voice that I was talking about earlier. That calling,” says gr ant.

Capistran says, “I think that's what I love about my job you never know what to expect. I love it.”

“I would tell any female if you have any desire to do anything and if it's law enforcement I would say do it,” White adds.

Officer gr ant, with CMPD, actually started her career in a completely different field as a retail manager before she realized her calling was in law enforcement. She says much of the qualities she learned in that field have helped her be a good officer, like talking to people, customer service and managing difficult situations.

