Fire intentionally set at Gastonia Budget Inn, investigators say

A Gastonia hotel fire was intentionally set Sunday evening, Gastonia Fire Department investigators say.

Firefighters were called around 6:09 p.m. to a fire at the Budget Inn, located in the 800 block of West Franklin Boulevard.

Heavy smoke and flames were coming from the side of the two-story hotel when firefighters arrived.

It took 27 firefighters around 15 minutes to extinguish the flames.

The building was evacuated and no injuries were reported.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call Gaston County Crime Stoppers at 704-861-8000.

