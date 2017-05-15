Road closures on I-85 this week

Motorists who travel through the Interstate 85 Corridor Improvement Project work zone will encounter a series of overnight closures in Rowan and Cabarrus counties while crews perform work related to the replacement of the Daugherty Road bridge.More >>
Motorists who travel through the Interstate 85 Corridor Improvement Project work zone will encounter a series of overnight closures in Rowan and Cabarrus counties while crews perform work related to the replacement of the Daugherty Road bridge.More >>
Boone, NC-based disaster aid organization Samaritan's Purse is leading the mission that began in Tanzania.More >>
Boone, NC-based disaster aid organization Samaritan's Purse is leading the mission that began in Tanzania.More >>
The North Carolina Department of Public Safety issued a Silver Alert for Rodney Earl Macon, who is believed to be suffering from dementia or a cognitive impairment.More >>
The North Carolina Department of Public Safety issued a Silver Alert for Rodney Earl Macon, who is believed to be suffering from dementia or a cognitive impairment.More >>
According to the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office, 16-year-old Evan Addison Rhodes was last seen in the area of Sam's Mart in Denver around 3:30 a.m. Sunday morning.More >>
According to the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office, 16-year-old Evan Addison Rhodes was last seen in the area of Sam's Mart in Denver around 3:30 a.m. Sunday morning.More >>
Bessemer City Police said the wreck occurred around 3:30 a.m. at the intersection of South 14th Street and West Indiana.More >>
Bessemer City Police said the wreck occurred around 3:30 a.m. at the intersection of South 14th Street and West Indiana.More >>