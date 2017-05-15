Mission to save three Tanzanian children makes pit stop in Charlotte

Three young Tanzanian teenagers are in critical but stable condition after stopping in Charlotte en route to Sioux City, Iowa for emergency medical treatment.

Boone, NC-based disaster aid organization Samaritan's Purse is leading the mission that began in Tanzania.

Overnight officials with the organization told WBTV two teenage girls and a boy are being transported.

The three children were the only survivors in a tragic bus crash in Tanzania that claimed the lives of 32 other children.

The Charlotte Fire Department assisted the transition from the DC-8 aircraft to the air ambulance bound for Iowa on the short stop over in the Queen City.

Drew Privette, Deputy Director of Projects with Samaritan's Purse says it was imperative to get these children into the U.S. to give them the best chance for survival.

"In Tanzania, they were not able to treat these wounds adequately," said Privette. "There's a hospital in Sioux City that will be volunteering the time, the space, and the surgeries... so we're getting them there. This medical treatment is not available in Tanzania."

Samaritan's Purse was able to get visas for each of the victim's mothers so they could make the trip alongside their children. That process was expedited to two days.

The Tanzanian government also sent a nurse and doctor on the flight to assist with the medical needs of the children.

