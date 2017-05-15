Silver Alert issued for endangered man in Lenoir

A 41-year-old man last seen in Lenoir was reported missing early Monday morning.

The North Carolina Department of Public Safety issued a Silver Alert for Rodney Earl Macon, who is believed to be suffering from dementia or a cognitive impairment.

Macon is described as a black man around 5'9" and 130 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen on Blowing Rock Boulevard in Lenoir. Officials say Macon may be heading to an Adult Day Care.

Anyone with information on Macon is asked to call the Lenoir Police Department at 828-757-2100.

