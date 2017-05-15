Silver Alert canceled for endangered man in Lenoir - | WBTV Charlotte

Silver Alert canceled for endangered man in Lenoir

Macon (Source: NC Department of Public Safety) Macon (Source: NC Department of Public Safety)
LENOIR, NC (WBTV) -

The Silver Alert for a 41-year-old man last seen in Lenoir was canceled Monday afternoon. 

Early Monday morning, the North Carolina Department of Public Safety issued a Silver Alert for Rodney Earl Macon, who was believed to be suffering from dementia or a cognitive impairment. 

Police canceled the alert around 1:44 p.m., but did not provide further details. 

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly