Silver Alert canceled for endangered man in Lenoir

The Silver Alert for a 41-year-old man last seen in Lenoir was canceled Monday afternoon.

Early Monday morning, the North Carolina Department of Public Safety issued a Silver Alert for Rodney Earl Macon, who was believed to be suffering from dementia or a cognitive impairment.

Police canceled the alert around 1:44 p.m., but did not provide further details.

