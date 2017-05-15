Good morning everyone. It's Christine Sperow. Hope you had a good weekend! Today is Monday, May 15. Here is a first look at the stories we're following now on WBTV News This Morning. We're live from 4:30-9:00 a.m. on WBTV and Bounce TV.

A neighborhood can't believe there was a cockfighting ring busted in their backyard. Four men were taken into custody in Rowan County. WBTV's Micah Smith has details on the identities of the suspects. how officials were able to bust the crime, and the injuries the chickens sustained.

There has been a development in the search for a little girl in South Carolina. A body has been found in the area where officials were searching for eight-year-old Iyana Lowery. Her mother was found stabbed to death last week and the little girl hadn't been seen since. There is a suspect in custody.

Names are already being thrown into the hat to replace fired FBI Director James Comey.

TODAY: Local business owners will have the opportunity to share their opinions on future developments at Eastland Mall.

NEW at 6 a.m.: We're on your side helping make your home more secure, and it's not going to take buying some expensive security system! Consumer reporter Kristen Miranda has details on what to buy (on the cheap!).

WEATHER CHANGES: The heat is on! This week is going to be a warm one. Meteorologist Al Conklin has your most accurate forecast so make sure you're tuned in!

