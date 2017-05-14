Search underway for missing Lincoln County HS student

The sheriff's office is asking for the public's help in finding a missing high school student from Lincolnton.

According to the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office, 16-year-old Evan Addison Rhodes was last seen in the area of the Sam's Mart in Denver on Highway 16 around 3:30 a.m. Sunday morning.

Deputies said Rhodes was last seen wearing a red shirt and black pants. The pants have a white stripe down the leg, the sheriff's office said.

Rhodes is described to be 5-foot-5, around 160 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

If you have information regarding Rhodes' whereabouts, you're asked to call the Lincoln County Communications Center at 704-735-8202.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.