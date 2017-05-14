Missing Lincoln County high school student found

A missing high school student from Lincolnton has been found and returned home, deputies announced Monday morning.

Evan Addison Rhodes, 16, was reported missing Sunday after last being seen in the area of the Sam's Mart in Denver on Highway 16 around 3:30 a.m.

The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office says Rhodes was found around 2:30 a.m. near the intersection of Highway 150 East and Lee Moore Road.

