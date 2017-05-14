5 security fixes that cost $20 or less

You might recall in 2016 WBTV told you about a 20 cent security fix that could make it harder for a burglar to bust into your home.

A simple three-inch screw turned into the plate on the door jamb. It takes the place of the standard half-inch screw and makes it harder for someone to kick in a door without a deadbolt.

Now we've found five more easy security fixes for those of us who can't afford an alarm system, but want a little added protection.

WBTV spoke to the experts at Little Hardware in Charlotte where they have decades of experience helping people make improvements to their homes.

"So many things can be done that require no power tools at all, or maybe just one screw, to give you peace of mind. These are low-tech options that we're able to help people install in their homes," Leslie Little said.

Here are the five suggestions from the staff at Little Hardware with one bonus security solution that is a little more expensive at $40, but a good option for those with glass in their front or back doors:

1. Motion sensor for a floodlight. Retails for approximately $20.

2. Pin for window or patio door. Retails for approximately $2.

3. Peephole for door (install low enough that children can also see into it). Retails for approximately $10.

4. Indoor light timer (newer models allow you to set several on and off times throughout the day). Retails for approximately $9.

5. Place prickly plants like burberry or holly under windows to deter burglars.

6. Double-cylinder deadbolt for a door with glass. Retails for approximately $40.

