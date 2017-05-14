Duke's Jackson to sign with agent, remain in NBA draft

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) - Duke freshman Frank Jackson will sign with an agent and remain in the NBA draft.

Coach Mike Krzyzewski announced Jackson's decision Friday, saying his "combination of athleticism and fearlessness makes him a special player."

He's the fourth Duke underclassman from this year's team to turn pro, joining classmates Jayson Tatum and Harry Giles and sophomore Luke Kennard. Unlike the others, Jackson initially kept open the option of returning to school by not immediately hiring an agent at the early entry deadline.

He averaged 10.9 points and 1.7 assists while starting 16 of 36 games for the Blue Devils.

His departure leaves Grayson Allen as the only returning Duke player who averaged more than 8 minutes. Seven of the team's top eight scorers from this season have either turned pro early, graduated or transferred.

