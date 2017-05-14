Bullet passes through door, strikes man in head in south Charlotte

A man has minor injuries when a bullet passed through a door and struck him in the head in south Charlotte Sunday, police said.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, the shooting occurred just after 3 p.m. at the Marvin Villas apartments in the 3600 block of Marvin Road.

MEDIC said the man was taken to Carolinas Medical Center for his injuries.

Police said the man was a guest at the apartment. The bullet lost energy and slowed down while passing through the door, officers said.

It is unclear whether the shooter and victim knew each other.

No arrests have been made.

