Dispute between neighbors leads to shooting, shooter in custody

One person has been arrested in a shooting that started as a dispute among neighbors in north Charlotte, police said

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, the shooting occurred just before 2 p.m. in the 4800 block of Elizabeth Road.

Two people were taken to Carolinas Medical Center with injuries, MEDIC said.

Officers said one man had minor injuries after being shot and a woman had minor injuries due to an unrelated incident.

No names have been released.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.