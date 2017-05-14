One killed, one injured in Bessemer City wreck

One person was killed and another was injured in a crash in Bessemer City Sunday morning, police said.

Bessemer City Police said the wreck occurred around 3:30 a.m. at the intersection of South 14th Street and West Indiana.

Police said the crash is still under investigation. The extent of the victim's injuries is unknown.

It is unclear whether speed or alcohol were factors in this wreck.

No other information has been released.

