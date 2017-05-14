Man suffers serious head injury when ATV flips in Lincoln County

A 45-year-old man was seriously injured in a four wheeler crash in Lincoln County Sunday morning, troopers said.

According to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, the wreck occurred around 10:44 a.m. on Sadler Road near Mount Zion Chuch Road.

Troopers said the man was crossing Sadler Road when the four wheeler flipped. Highway Patrol said they are unsure on how the ATV flipped.

A witness told Highway Patrol they spotted the man off the side of the road. The witness said the man was unresponsive and bleeding from his head.

The man was flown to Carolinas Medical Center-Main with a serious head injury, Highway Patrol said.

Troopers said the man was not wearing a helmet.

No one else was injured.

