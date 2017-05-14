Man suffers serious head injury when ATV flips in Lincoln County

Bessemer City Police said the wreck occurred around 3:30 a.m. at the intersection of South 14th Street and West Indiana.More >>
According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, SWAT team members are on scene in the 7600 block of Holly Grove.More >>
The Haas Formula One race team, based in Kannapolis on the same campus as the Stewart-Haas NASCAR team, picked up another points scoring finish in the Spanish Grand Prix on Sunday.More >>
According to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, the wreck occurred around 10:44 a.m. on Sadler Road near Mount Zion Chuch Road.More >>
On Saturday, investigators from both agencies were seen at a home on Geneva Drive in Rockwell.More >>
