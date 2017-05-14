Police: Man surrenders, facing charges in east Charlotte SWAT standoff

The man that was taken into custody during a SWAT standoff in an east Charlotte neighborhood Sunday has been identified, police said.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, 48-year-old Omar Franklin fired a gun near his girlfriend's head around 7:46 a.m. in the 7600 block of Holly Grove Court.

Upon arrival, police said Franklin refused to come outside and then barricaded himself.

Officers then evacuated neighbors during their investigation as precaution, CMPD said. The SWAT team and negotiators were called to the scene to assist officers and set up a perimeter, police said.

CMPD tweeted at 12:16 p.m. that Franklin had been taken into custody. According to police, Franklin surrendered without incident.

Reference the SWAT Team response on Holly Grove Court, the suspect has been taken into custody without incident. — CMPD News (@CMPD) May 14, 2017

Police said Franklin will be facing charges in this incident.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.